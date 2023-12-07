Will Brian Dumoulin Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 7?
When the Seattle Kraken play the New Jersey Devils on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, will Brian Dumoulin light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Brian Dumoulin score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Dumoulin stats and insights
- In two of 26 games this season, Dumoulin has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Devils yet this season.
- Dumoulin has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have given up 87 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.4 hits and 11.6 blocked shots per game.
Dumoulin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:01
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:51
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|14:17
|Home
|W 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:44
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:15
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Kraken vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
