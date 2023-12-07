When the Seattle Kraken play the New Jersey Devils on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, will Brian Dumoulin light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brian Dumoulin score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dumoulin stats and insights

In two of 26 games this season, Dumoulin has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Devils yet this season.

Dumoulin has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have given up 87 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.4 hits and 11.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dumoulin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:01 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:51 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:18 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 14:17 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:39 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:44 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:15 Away L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.