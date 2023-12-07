Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Grant County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:34 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Grant County, Oregon, there are attractive high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grant County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grant Union High School at Dayville High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 7
- Location: Dayville, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.