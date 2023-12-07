The Seattle Kraken, with Jared McCann, will be on the ice Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New Jersey Devils. If you'd like to wager on McCann's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Jared McCann vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

McCann Season Stats Insights

McCann has averaged 17:06 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -10).

McCann has scored a goal in 11 of 26 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

McCann has a point in 12 of 26 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In five of 26 games this season, McCann has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 53.5% that McCann hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, McCann has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

McCann Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 87 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 26 Games 2 17 Points 1 12 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

