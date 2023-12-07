Will Jordan Eberle Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 7?
In the upcoming game against the New Jersey Devils, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Jordan Eberle to score a goal for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Jordan Eberle score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Eberle stats and insights
- Eberle has scored in three of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Devils.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Eberle averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.
Devils defensive stats
- On defense, the Devils are giving up 87 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.4 hits and 11.6 blocked shots per game.
Eberle recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:15
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|20:23
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|20:33
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|19:15
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:26
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|15:47
|Home
|W 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|17:02
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|3
|1
|2
|16:13
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|16:45
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|17:22
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Kraken vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
