Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Josephine County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:34 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Josephine County, Oregon? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Josephine County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hidden Valley High School at North Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 7
- Location: Grants Pass, OR
- Conference: 4A Skyline
- How to Stream: Watch Here
