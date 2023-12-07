Will Justin Schultz Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 7?
On Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken clash with the New Jersey Devils. Is Justin Schultz going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Justin Schultz score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Schultz stats and insights
- In two of 26 games this season, Schultz has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Devils.
- Schultz has picked up three assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 5.0% of them.
Devils defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Devils are giving up 87 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.4 hits and 11.6 blocked shots per game.
Schultz recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:56
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|17:11
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|16:31
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:42
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:48
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|16:18
|Home
|W 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:54
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|17:12
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:08
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:49
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Kraken vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
