The injury report for the Seattle Kraken (8-12-6) heading into their matchup with the New Jersey Devils (12-10-1) currently includes two players on it. The matchup is slated for 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 7.

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jaden Schwartz C Out Lower Body Andre Burakovsky LW Out Upper Body

New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Brian Halonen LW Out Lower Body Dougie Hamilton D Out Indefinitely Pectoral Muscle Tomas Nosek LW Out Indefinitely Upper Body Nico Daws G Out Hip Nolan Foote LW Out Upper Body

Kraken vs. Devils Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Kraken Season Insights

With 69 goals (2.6 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's 25th-ranked offense.

Seattle has given up 89 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 28th in the league.

Their -20 goal differential is 30th in the league.

Devils Season Insights

New Jersey's 85 total goals (3.7 per game) rank fifth in the NHL.

Its -2 goal differential ranks 18th in the league.

Kraken vs. Devils Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-155) Kraken (+125) 6.5

