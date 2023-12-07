Having lost five straight, the Seattle Kraken welcome in the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, beginning at 10:30 PM ET.

You can turn on ESPN to watch as the Devils and the Kraken meet.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kraken vs Devils Additional Info

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken give up 3.4 goals per game (89 in total), 28th in the league.

With 69 goals (2.6 per game), the Kraken have the league's 26th-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 games, the Kraken have claimed 50.0% of the possible points with a 3-4-3 record.

Defensively, the Kraken have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 29 goals during that time.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Vince Dunn 26 4 17 21 15 12 - Oliver Bjorkstrand 26 7 13 20 11 14 33.3% Eeli Tolvanen 26 6 11 17 10 8 41.2% Jared McCann 26 12 5 17 8 5 51.5% Jaden Schwartz 23 8 7 15 6 14 61.4%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils rank 24th in goals against, giving up 87 total goals (3.8 per game) in league action.

The Devils' 85 total goals (3.7 per game) rank sixth in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Devils have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Devils have allowed 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that span.

