The New Jersey Devils (12-10-1) have -155 moneyline odds to win when they visit the Seattle Kraken (8-12-6), who have +125 odds, on Thursday, December 7 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Kraken vs. Devils Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kraken vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Kraken vs. Devils Betting Trends

In 18 games this season, New Jersey and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

The Devils have been victorious in 10 of their 19 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (52.6%).

The Kraken have secured an upset victory in five, or 31.2%, of the 16 games they have played as an underdog this season.

When playing with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter, New Jersey is 7-6 (winning 53.8% of the time).

Seattle has won two of its seven games when it is the underdog by +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 3-6 8-2-0 6.6 3.70 3.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.70 3.60 8 32.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-4-3 4-6 7-2-1 6.3 2.90 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-4-3 2.90 3.20 6 16.7% Record as ML Favorite 3-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-1 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 2-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-4 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 2

