On Thursday, December 7, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (13-9) take the court against the New Orleans Pelicans (12-10) at 9:00 PM ET on TNT and truTV.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Lakers vs. Pelicans matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and truTV

TNT and truTV Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Lakers vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Pelicans Moneyline BetMGM Lakers (-1.5) 229.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Lakers (-1.5) 230 -124 +106 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Lakers vs Pelicans Additional Info

Lakers vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Lakers average 112.2 points per game (20th in the league) while allowing 113 per outing (15th in the NBA). They have a -17 scoring differential overall.

The Pelicans' +27 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 114.6 points per game (13th in NBA) while giving up 113.4 per outing (18th in league).

The two teams combine to score 226.8 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to score 226.4 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than this contest's total.

Los Angeles is 10-12-0 ATS this season.

New Orleans has covered 13 times in 22 games with a spread this year.

Lakers and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +2200 +1000 - Pelicans +5000 +2000 -

