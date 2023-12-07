The Los Angeles Lakers (13-9) play the New Orleans Pelicans (12-10) on December 7, 2023. The matchup airs on TNT and truTV.

Lakers vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: TNT, truTV

TNT, truTV

Lakers vs Pelicans Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 46.4% the Pelicans allow to opponents.

Los Angeles has a 10-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 14th.

The 112.2 points per game the Lakers average are only 1.2 fewer points than the Pelicans allow (113.4).

Los Angeles is 7-1 when scoring more than 113.4 points.

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans are shooting 48.1% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 45.7% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.

New Orleans is 11-6 when it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.

The Lakers are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 12th.

The Pelicans' 114.6 points per game are just 1.6 more points than the 113.0 the Lakers give up.

New Orleans has put together a 9-4 record in games it scores more than 113.0 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers post 113.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 111.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 2.1 points per contest.

Los Angeles is surrendering 106.5 points per game this season at home, which is 13.0 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (119.5).

The Lakers are draining 9.6 three-pointers per game, which is 0.5 fewer than they're averaging on the road (10.1). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 33.7% when playing at home and 33.3% away from home.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans average 117.4 points per game at home, 6.2 more than on the road (111.2). Defensively they give up 113.2 per game, 0.4 fewer points than on the road (113.6).

In 2023-24 New Orleans is conceding 0.4 fewer points per game at home (113.2) than away (113.6).

The Pelicans average 4.5 more assists per game at home (28.2) than on the road (23.7).

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Gabe Vincent Out Knee Anthony Davis Questionable Abductor LeBron James Questionable Calf Jarred Vanderbilt Questionable Heel

Pelicans Injuries