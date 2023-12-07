If you reside in Lane County, Oregon and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lane County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Willamette High School at Thurston High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM PT on December 7

6:45 PM PT on December 7 Location: Springfield, OR

Springfield, OR Conference: 5A Midwestern

5A Midwestern How to Stream: Watch Here

Pleasant Hill High School at Western Christian School