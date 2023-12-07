Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lane County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:34 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Lane County, Oregon and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Lane County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Willamette High School at Thurston High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM PT on December 7
- Location: Springfield, OR
- Conference: 5A Midwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pleasant Hill High School at Western Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 7
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
