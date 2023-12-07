Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Malheur County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:34 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Malheur County, Oregon, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Malheur County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nyssa High School at New Plymouth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 7
- Location: New Plymouth, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.