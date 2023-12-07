Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:33 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Marion County, Oregon today? We have the information here.
Marion County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Salem Academy at Yamhill-Carlton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 7
- Location: Yamhill, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pleasant Hill High School at Western Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 7
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crosshill Christian School at Willamette Valley Christian
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 7
- Location: Brooks, OR
- Conference: 1A Casco
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Regis High School at East Linn Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 7
- Location: Lebanon, OR
- Conference: 2A Central Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
