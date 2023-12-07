Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morrow County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:33 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Morrow County, Oregon today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Morrow County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riverside High School at Umatilla High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM PT on December 7
- Location: Umatilla, OR
- Conference: 3A Eastern Oregon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverside High School at Irrigon JrSr High School
- Game Time: 3:25 PM PT on December 7
- Location: Umatilla, OR
- Conference: 3A Eastern Oregon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
