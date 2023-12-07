Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Multnomah County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:34 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Multnomah County, Oregon, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Multnomah County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riverdale High School at Amity High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 7
- Location: Amity, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakland High School at Grant High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 7
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbia Christian High School at Colton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 7
- Location: Colton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cove High School at Open Door Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 7
- Location: Troutdale, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sheridan High School at Portland Adventist Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 7
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbia Christian High School at Mannahouse Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 7
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
