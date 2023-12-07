Oliver Bjorkstrand will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and New Jersey Devils meet at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. If you're considering a wager on Bjorkstrand against the Devils, we have lots of info to help.

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

Bjorkstrand's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:02 per game on the ice, is 0.

In six of 26 games this year, Bjorkstrand has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Bjorkstrand has a point in 13 of 26 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Bjorkstrand has an assist in 10 of 26 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Bjorkstrand hits the over on his points over/under is 59.8%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Bjorkstrand going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 87 total goals (3.8 per game) in the league.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 26 Games 2 20 Points 0 7 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

