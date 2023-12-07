Pac-12 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:23 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are six games on the college basketball schedule on Thursday that feature Pac-12 squads. That includes the Gonzaga Bulldogs versus the California Golden Bears.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Pac-12 Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Utah Utes at Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 7
|NBC Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo) (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Utah Utes at Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 7
|NBC Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo) (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UCSD Tritons at Arizona Wildcats
|8:30 PM ET, Thursday, December 7
|-
|CSU Northridge Matadors at UCLA Bruins
|10:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 7
|Pac-12 Network
|Gonzaga Bulldogs at California Golden Bears
|10:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 7
|Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo)
|Gonzaga Bulldogs at California Golden Bears
|10:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 7
|Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo)
Follow Pac-12 games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.