On Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken go head to head against the New Jersey Devils. Is Pierre-Edouard Bellemare going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bellemare stats and insights

Bellemare has scored in two of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Devils yet this season.

Bellemare has zero points on the power play.

Bellemare averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have given up 87 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 11.6 blocked shots per game.

Bellemare recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 7:52 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 7:34 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:22 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:29 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:27 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:01 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:13 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:36 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:01 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 10:39 Away L 4-3 OT

Kraken vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

