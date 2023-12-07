The Portland Pilots (5-4) take on the North Dakota State Bison (5-4) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Scheels Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Portland vs. North Dakota State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota

Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota TV: Summit League Network

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Portland Stats Insights

This season, Portland has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.7% from the field.

The Pilots are the 152nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bison sit at 170th.

The Pilots average just 3.2 more points per game (79.0) than the Bison allow their opponents to score (75.8).

When it scores more than 75.8 points, Portland is 5-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Portland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Portland put up 83.6 points per game last season, 14.8 more than it averaged on the road (68.8).

The Pilots gave up 77.5 points per game at home last season, and 80.0 away.

Beyond the arc, Portland drained fewer treys on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (10.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.3%) than at home (40.8%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Portland Upcoming Schedule