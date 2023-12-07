The Portland Pilots (5-4) take on the North Dakota State Bison (5-4) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Scheels Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

Portland vs. North Dakota State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota
  • TV: Summit League Network

Portland Stats Insights

  • This season, Portland has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.7% from the field.
  • The Pilots are the 152nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bison sit at 170th.
  • The Pilots average just 3.2 more points per game (79.0) than the Bison allow their opponents to score (75.8).
  • When it scores more than 75.8 points, Portland is 5-1.

Portland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Portland put up 83.6 points per game last season, 14.8 more than it averaged on the road (68.8).
  • The Pilots gave up 77.5 points per game at home last season, and 80.0 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Portland drained fewer treys on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (10.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.3%) than at home (40.8%) too.

Portland Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 @ Portland State L 75-74 Viking Pavillion
12/1/2023 Wyoming W 81-70 Chiles Center
12/3/2023 Air Force L 80-58 Chiles Center
12/7/2023 @ North Dakota State - Scheels Center
12/9/2023 @ North Dakota - Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
12/16/2023 Grand Canyon - Footprint Center

