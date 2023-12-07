How to Watch Portland vs. North Dakota State on TV or Live Stream - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:16 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Portland Pilots (5-4) take on the North Dakota State Bison (5-4) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Scheels Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Portland vs. North Dakota State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota
- TV: Summit League Network
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Portland Stats Insights
- This season, Portland has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.7% from the field.
- The Pilots are the 152nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bison sit at 170th.
- The Pilots average just 3.2 more points per game (79.0) than the Bison allow their opponents to score (75.8).
- When it scores more than 75.8 points, Portland is 5-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Portland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Portland put up 83.6 points per game last season, 14.8 more than it averaged on the road (68.8).
- The Pilots gave up 77.5 points per game at home last season, and 80.0 away.
- Beyond the arc, Portland drained fewer treys on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (10.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.3%) than at home (40.8%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Portland Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Portland State
|L 75-74
|Viking Pavillion
|12/1/2023
|Wyoming
|W 81-70
|Chiles Center
|12/3/2023
|Air Force
|L 80-58
|Chiles Center
|12/7/2023
|@ North Dakota State
|-
|Scheels Center
|12/9/2023
|@ North Dakota
|-
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|12/16/2023
|Grand Canyon
|-
|Footprint Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.