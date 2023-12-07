Thursday's game between the North Dakota State Bison (5-4) and Portland Pilots (5-4) squaring off at Scheels Center has a projected final score of 77-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of North Dakota State, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on December 7.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Portland vs. North Dakota State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Where: Fargo, North Dakota

Fargo, North Dakota Venue: Scheels Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Portland vs. North Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: North Dakota State 77, Portland 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Portland vs. North Dakota State

Computer Predicted Spread: North Dakota State (-3.7)

North Dakota State (-3.7) Computer Predicted Total: 149.6

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Portland Performance Insights

The Pilots have a +9 scoring differential, putting up 79 points per game (100th in college basketball) and allowing 78 (318th in college basketball).

Portland ranks 152nd in college basketball at 34 rebounds per game. That's three more than the 31 its opponents average.

Portland knocks down 8.3 three-pointers per game (105th in college basketball), 1.6 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 33.5% from deep (167th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 37.9%.

Portland loses the turnover battle by four per game, committing 15.2 (351st in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.2.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.