Thursday's game between the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (5-2) and Portland Pilots (5-4) at William R. Johnson Coliseum is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-69, with SFA securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on December 7.

The Pilots took care of business in their most recent outing 73-64 against Montana State on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Portland vs. SFA Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Portland vs. SFA Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 70, Portland 69

Portland Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Pilots defeated the Oregon Ducks at home on November 30 by a score of 91-60.

Portland has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (three).

The Ladyjacks have tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (two).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Portland 2023-24 Best Wins

91-60 at home over Oregon (No. 104) on November 30

73-64 at home over Montana State (No. 125) on December 2

72-58 at home over San Diego State (No. 163) on November 6

89-61 on the road over Seattle U (No. 323) on November 14

Portland Leaders

Lucy Cochrane: 10.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 4.3 BLK, 36.8 FG%

10.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 4.3 BLK, 36.8 FG% Emme Shearer: 11.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 51.9 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

11.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 51.9 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Maisie Burnham: 11.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.8 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (16-for-42)

11.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.8 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (16-for-42) Dyani Ananiev: 10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK, 54.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (19-for-38)

10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK, 54.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (19-for-38) Kennedy Dickie: 7.1 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

Portland Performance Insights

The Pilots have a +85 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.4 points per game. They're putting up 71.3 points per game, 110th in college basketball, and are allowing 61.9 per contest to rank 136th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.