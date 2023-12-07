Thursday's game between the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (5-2) and the Portland State Vikings (4-2) at William R. Johnson Coliseum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-60 and heavily favors SFA to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on December 7.

The Vikings' last contest on Wednesday ended in a 72-61 victory over Fresno State.

Portland State vs. SFA Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Portland State vs. SFA Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 74, Portland State 60

Other Big Sky Predictions

Portland State Schedule Analysis

The Vikings beat the Fresno State Bulldogs in a 72-61 win on November 29. It was their signature win of the season.

Based on the RPI, the Ladyjacks have three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the nation.

Portland State 2023-24 Best Wins

72-61 on the road over Fresno State (No. 222) on November 29

71-62 on the road over UC Davis (No. 241) on November 9

75-68 at home over Seattle U (No. 324) on November 25

Portland State Leaders

Esmeralda Morales: 21.3 PTS, 2 STL, 45.2 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (21-for-55)

21.3 PTS, 2 STL, 45.2 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (21-for-55) Mia 'Uhila: 8.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

8.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Rhema Ogele: 14 PTS, 64.1 FG%

14 PTS, 64.1 FG% Century McCartney: 3.8 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

3.8 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Joy Haltom: 3.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 33.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

Portland State Performance Insights

The Vikings' -8 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 62.2 points per game (250th in college basketball) while allowing 63.5 per contest (168th in college basketball).

