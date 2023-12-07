The Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (5-2) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Portland State Vikings (4-2) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. It airs at 7:30 PM ET.

Portland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Portland State vs. SFA Scoring Comparison

The Vikings average 5.1 fewer points per game (62.2) than the Ladyjacks allow their opponents to score (67.3).

Portland State has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 67.3 points.

SFA has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.2 points.

The 80.4 points per game the Ladyjacks put up are 16.9 more points than the Vikings give up (63.5).

When SFA scores more than 63.5 points, it is 5-1.

When Portland State gives up fewer than 80.4 points, it is 4-2.

This year the Ladyjacks are shooting 41.6% from the field, 3.7% lower than the Vikings give up.

The Vikings make 42.5% of their shots from the field, just 3.4% more than the Ladyjacks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Portland State Leaders

Esmeralda Morales: 21.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 45.2 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (21-for-55)

21.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 45.2 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (21-for-55) Mia 'Uhila: 8.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.0 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

8.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.0 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Rhema Ogele: 14.0 PTS, 64.1 FG%

14.0 PTS, 64.1 FG% Century McCartney: 3.8 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

3.8 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Joy Haltom: 3.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 33.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

Portland State Schedule