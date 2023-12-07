How to Watch the Portland State vs. SFA Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:55 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (5-2) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Portland State Vikings (4-2) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. It airs at 7:30 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Portland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Portland State vs. SFA Scoring Comparison
- The Vikings average 5.1 fewer points per game (62.2) than the Ladyjacks allow their opponents to score (67.3).
- Portland State has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 67.3 points.
- SFA has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.2 points.
- The 80.4 points per game the Ladyjacks put up are 16.9 more points than the Vikings give up (63.5).
- When SFA scores more than 63.5 points, it is 5-1.
- When Portland State gives up fewer than 80.4 points, it is 4-2.
- This year the Ladyjacks are shooting 41.6% from the field, 3.7% lower than the Vikings give up.
- The Vikings make 42.5% of their shots from the field, just 3.4% more than the Ladyjacks' defensive field-goal percentage.
Portland State Leaders
- Esmeralda Morales: 21.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 45.2 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (21-for-55)
- Mia 'Uhila: 8.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.0 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)
- Rhema Ogele: 14.0 PTS, 64.1 FG%
- Century McCartney: 3.8 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Joy Haltom: 3.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 33.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
Portland State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ New Mexico State
|L 57-38
|Pan American Center
|11/25/2023
|Seattle U
|W 75-68
|Pamplin Sports Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Fresno State
|W 72-61
|Save Mart Center
|12/7/2023
|@ SFA
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|@ Oregon
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/12/2023
|Northwest Christian
|-
|Pamplin Sports Center
