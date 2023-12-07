The Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (5-2) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Portland State Vikings (4-2) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. It airs at 7:30 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Portland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Portland State vs. SFA Scoring Comparison

  • The Vikings average 5.1 fewer points per game (62.2) than the Ladyjacks allow their opponents to score (67.3).
  • Portland State has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 67.3 points.
  • SFA has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.2 points.
  • The 80.4 points per game the Ladyjacks put up are 16.9 more points than the Vikings give up (63.5).
  • When SFA scores more than 63.5 points, it is 5-1.
  • When Portland State gives up fewer than 80.4 points, it is 4-2.
  • This year the Ladyjacks are shooting 41.6% from the field, 3.7% lower than the Vikings give up.
  • The Vikings make 42.5% of their shots from the field, just 3.4% more than the Ladyjacks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Portland State Leaders

  • Esmeralda Morales: 21.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 45.2 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (21-for-55)
  • Mia 'Uhila: 8.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.0 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)
  • Rhema Ogele: 14.0 PTS, 64.1 FG%
  • Century McCartney: 3.8 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
  • Joy Haltom: 3.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 33.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

Portland State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 @ New Mexico State L 57-38 Pan American Center
11/25/2023 Seattle U W 75-68 Pamplin Sports Center
11/29/2023 @ Fresno State W 72-61 Save Mart Center
12/7/2023 @ SFA - William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/9/2023 @ Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena
12/12/2023 Northwest Christian - Pamplin Sports Center

