The Portland Pilots (3-2) play the North Dakota State Bison (4-2) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Scheels Center. This matchup will start at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Portland vs. North Dakota State Game Information

Portland Players to Watch

Boden Skunberg: 14.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

14.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Damari Wheeler-Thomas: 12.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Jacari White: 9.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Tajavis Miller: 8.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Andrew Morgan: 8.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

North Dakota State Players to Watch

Portland vs. North Dakota State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

North Dakota State Rank North Dakota State AVG Portland AVG Portland Rank 149th 72.8 Points Scored 77.8 39th 271st 73.2 Points Allowed 78.6 352nd 74th 33.5 Rebounds 30.2 266th 272nd 7.5 Off. Rebounds 7 297th 166th 7.5 3pt Made 9.6 14th 319th 11.2 Assists 14.8 56th 113th 11.2 Turnovers 12.5 249th

