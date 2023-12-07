Portland vs. North Dakota State December 7 Tickets & Start Time
The Portland Pilots (3-2) play the North Dakota State Bison (4-2) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Scheels Center. This matchup will start at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Portland vs. North Dakota State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Portland Players to Watch
- Boden Skunberg: 14.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Damari Wheeler-Thomas: 12.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Jacari White: 9.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tajavis Miller: 8.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Andrew Morgan: 8.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
North Dakota State Players to Watch
Portland vs. North Dakota State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|North Dakota State Rank
|North Dakota State AVG
|Portland AVG
|Portland Rank
|149th
|72.8
|Points Scored
|77.8
|39th
|271st
|73.2
|Points Allowed
|78.6
|352nd
|74th
|33.5
|Rebounds
|30.2
|266th
|272nd
|7.5
|Off. Rebounds
|7
|297th
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|9.6
|14th
|319th
|11.2
|Assists
|14.8
|56th
|113th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|12.5
|249th
