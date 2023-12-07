Portland vs. SFA December 7 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (2-2) will face the Portland Pilots (3-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
Portland vs. SFA Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Portland Players to Watch
- Kurstyn Harden: 17.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kyla Deck: 11.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 4.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Destini Lombard: 11.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Zoe Nelson: 6.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tyler McCliment-Call: 7.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
