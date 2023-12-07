The Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (5-2) will look to extend a four-game winning stretch when hosting the Portland Pilots (5-4) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. This game is at 7:30 PM ET.

Portland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Portland vs. SFA Scoring Comparison

  • The Pilots score only 4.0 more points per game (71.3) than the Ladyjacks allow their opponents to score (67.3).
  • When it scores more than 67.3 points, Portland is 5-0.
  • SFA has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.3 points.
  • The Ladyjacks score 80.4 points per game, 18.5 more points than the 61.9 the Pilots allow.
  • SFA has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 61.9 points.
  • Portland is 5-4 when allowing fewer than 80.4 points.
  • This season the Ladyjacks are shooting 41.6% from the field, only 1% higher than Pilots concede.
  • The Pilots' 42.2 shooting percentage from the field is only 3.1 higher than the Ladyjacks have given up.

Portland Leaders

  • Lucy Cochrane: 10.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 4.3 BLK, 36.8 FG%
  • Emme Shearer: 11.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 51.9 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
  • Maisie Burnham: 11.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.8 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (16-for-42)
  • Dyani Ananiev: 10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK, 54.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (19-for-38)
  • Kennedy Dickie: 7.1 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

Portland Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Rhode Island L 64-58 Orleans Arena
11/30/2023 Oregon W 91-60 Chiles Center
12/2/2023 Montana State W 73-64 Chiles Center
12/7/2023 @ SFA - William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/9/2023 @ UTEP - Don Haskins Center
12/15/2023 @ Stanford - Maples Pavilion

