How to Watch the Portland vs. SFA Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:55 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (5-2) will look to extend a four-game winning stretch when hosting the Portland Pilots (5-4) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. This game is at 7:30 PM ET.
Portland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Portland vs. SFA Scoring Comparison
- The Pilots score only 4.0 more points per game (71.3) than the Ladyjacks allow their opponents to score (67.3).
- When it scores more than 67.3 points, Portland is 5-0.
- SFA has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.3 points.
- The Ladyjacks score 80.4 points per game, 18.5 more points than the 61.9 the Pilots allow.
- SFA has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 61.9 points.
- Portland is 5-4 when allowing fewer than 80.4 points.
- This season the Ladyjacks are shooting 41.6% from the field, only 1% higher than Pilots concede.
- The Pilots' 42.2 shooting percentage from the field is only 3.1 higher than the Ladyjacks have given up.
Portland Leaders
- Lucy Cochrane: 10.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 4.3 BLK, 36.8 FG%
- Emme Shearer: 11.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 51.9 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
- Maisie Burnham: 11.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.8 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (16-for-42)
- Dyani Ananiev: 10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK, 54.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (19-for-38)
- Kennedy Dickie: 7.1 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
Portland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Rhode Island
|L 64-58
|Orleans Arena
|11/30/2023
|Oregon
|W 91-60
|Chiles Center
|12/2/2023
|Montana State
|W 73-64
|Chiles Center
|12/7/2023
|@ SFA
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|@ UTEP
|-
|Don Haskins Center
|12/15/2023
|@ Stanford
|-
|Maples Pavilion
