The Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (5-2) will look to extend a four-game winning stretch when hosting the Portland Pilots (5-4) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. This game is at 7:30 PM ET.

Portland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Portland vs. SFA Scoring Comparison

The Pilots score only 4.0 more points per game (71.3) than the Ladyjacks allow their opponents to score (67.3).

When it scores more than 67.3 points, Portland is 5-0.

SFA has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.3 points.

The Ladyjacks score 80.4 points per game, 18.5 more points than the 61.9 the Pilots allow.

SFA has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 61.9 points.

Portland is 5-4 when allowing fewer than 80.4 points.

This season the Ladyjacks are shooting 41.6% from the field, only 1% higher than Pilots concede.

The Pilots' 42.2 shooting percentage from the field is only 3.1 higher than the Ladyjacks have given up.

Portland Leaders

Lucy Cochrane: 10.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 4.3 BLK, 36.8 FG%

10.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 4.3 BLK, 36.8 FG% Emme Shearer: 11.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 51.9 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

11.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 51.9 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Maisie Burnham: 11.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.8 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (16-for-42)

11.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.8 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (16-for-42) Dyani Ananiev: 10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK, 54.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (19-for-38)

10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK, 54.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (19-for-38) Kennedy Dickie: 7.1 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

