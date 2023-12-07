Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Umatilla County Today - December 7
Umatilla County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riverside High School at Umatilla High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM PT on December 7
- Location: Umatilla, OR
- Conference: 3A Eastern Oregon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ione High School at Umatilla High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM PT on December 7
- Location: Umatilla, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pendleton High School at Philomath High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 7
- Location: Philomath, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Perrydale High School at Nixyaawii Community School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 7
- Location: Pendleton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
