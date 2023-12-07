Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Umatilla County, Oregon today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Umatilla County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Riverside High School at Umatilla High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM PT on December 7

12:00 AM PT on December 7 Location: Umatilla, OR

Umatilla, OR Conference: 3A Eastern Oregon

3A Eastern Oregon How to Stream: Watch Here

Ione High School at Umatilla High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM PT on December 7

6:55 PM PT on December 7 Location: Umatilla, OR

Umatilla, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Pendleton High School at Philomath High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 7

7:00 PM PT on December 7 Location: Philomath, OR

Philomath, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Perrydale High School at Nixyaawii Community School