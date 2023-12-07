Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:34 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Union County, Oregon today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Union County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cove High School at Open Door Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 7
- Location: Troutdale, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.