Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:34 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Washington County, Oregon today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Mary's High School at Horizon Christian High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM PT on December 7
- Location: Tualatin, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.