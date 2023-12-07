WCC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:22 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Thursday college basketball schedule includes four games featuring a WCC team in action. Among those games is the Gonzaga Bulldogs playing the California Golden Bears.
WCC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Portland Pilots at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks
|7:30 PM ET, Thursday, December 7
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|San Diego State Aztecs at San Diego Toreros
|9:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 7
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Gonzaga Bulldogs at California Golden Bears
|10:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 7
|Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo)
