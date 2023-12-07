Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Yamhill County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:33 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Yamhill County, Oregon, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Yamhill County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riverdale High School at Amity High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 7
- Location: Amity, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salem Academy at Yamhill-Carlton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 7
- Location: Yamhill, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Yamhill-Carlton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 7
- Location: Yamhill, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newberg High School at Clackamas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 7
- Location: Clackamas, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Perrydale High School at Nixyaawii Community School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 7
- Location: Pendleton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sheridan High School at Portland Adventist Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 7
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
