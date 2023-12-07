If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Yamhill County, Oregon, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Yamhill County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Riverdale High School at Amity High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 7

Location: Amity, OR

How to Stream: Watch Here

Salem Academy at Yamhill-Carlton High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 7

Location: Yamhill, OR

How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Yamhill-Carlton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 7

Location: Yamhill, OR

How to Stream: Watch Here

Newberg High School at Clackamas High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 7

Location: Clackamas, OR

How to Stream: Watch Here

Perrydale High School at Nixyaawii Community School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 7

Location: Pendleton, OR

How to Stream: Watch Here

Sheridan High School at Portland Adventist Academy