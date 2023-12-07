The Seattle Kraken, including Yanni Gourde, take the ice Thursday against the New Jersey Devils at Climate Pledge Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:30 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Gourde against the Devils, we have lots of info to help.

Yanni Gourde vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Gourde Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Gourde has a plus-minus rating of -4, while averaging 17:42 on the ice per game.

In four of 26 games this season, Gourde has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Gourde has a point in nine of 26 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In six of 26 games this season, Gourde has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Gourde has an implied probability of 45.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Gourde has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Gourde Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 87 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 26 Games 2 11 Points 1 4 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

