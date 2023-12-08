Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clackamas County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:36 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Clackamas County, Oregon today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clackamas County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gladstone High School at Cottage Grove High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Eugene, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Salem High School at Lakeridge High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Lake Oswego, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westview High School at Oregon City High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Oregon City, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Adrienne Nelson High School at Caldera High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canby High School at Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Independence, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson High School - Portland at La Salle Catholic College Preparatory
- Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Milwaukie, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
