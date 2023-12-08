Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Clackamas County, Oregon today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Clackamas County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Gladstone High School at Cottage Grove High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 8

5:30 PM PT on December 8 Location: Eugene, OR

Eugene, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

North Salem High School at Lakeridge High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM PT on December 8

5:45 PM PT on December 8 Location: Lake Oswego, OR

Lake Oswego, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Westview High School at Oregon City High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 8

6:30 PM PT on December 8 Location: Oregon City, OR

Oregon City, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Adrienne Nelson High School at Caldera High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM PT on December 8

6:55 PM PT on December 8 Location: Bend, OR

Bend, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Canby High School at Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 8

7:00 PM PT on December 8 Location: Independence, OR

Independence, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Jefferson High School - Portland at La Salle Catholic College Preparatory