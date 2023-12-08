Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clatsop County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:35 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Clatsop County, Oregon? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Clatsop County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kennedy High School at Knappa High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Astoria, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
