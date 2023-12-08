If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Coos County, Oregon, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Coos County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pendleton High School at Marshfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 8

7:00 PM PT on December 8 Location: Coos Bay, OR

Coos Bay, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Western Christian School at Bandon High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 8

7:30 PM PT on December 8 Location: Bandon, OR

Bandon, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Powers High School