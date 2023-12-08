Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Coos County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:36 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Coos County, Oregon, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Coos County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pendleton High School at Marshfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Coos Bay, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western Christian School at Bandon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Bandon, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Powers High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Powers, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
