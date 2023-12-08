Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Deschutes County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:35 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Deschutes County, Oregon today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Deschutes County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Adrienne Nelson High School at Caldera High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sherwood High School at Summit High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Lutheran School at Horizon Christian High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Tualatin, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
