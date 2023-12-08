Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:36 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Jackson County, Oregon, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Jackson County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eagle Point High School at West Albany High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Albany, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Marion High School at Phoenix High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Phoenix, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prospect Charter School at New Hope Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Grants Pass, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
