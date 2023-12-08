Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Josephine County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:35 AM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Josephine County, Oregon today? We've got you covered.
Josephine County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Valley High School at Siuslaw High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Florence, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grants Pass High School at Douglas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Minden, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prospect Charter School at New Hope Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Grants Pass, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
