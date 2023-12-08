Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Klamath County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:36 AM PST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Klamath County, Oregon, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Klamath County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Klamath Union High School at Newport High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Junction City, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crosspoint Christian School at Crow High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Eugene, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Henley High School at Marist Catholic High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Eugene, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
