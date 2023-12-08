Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Lane County, Oregon today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Lane County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Gladstone High School at Cottage Grove High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 8

5:30 PM PT on December 8 Location: Eugene, OR

Eugene, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

North Valley High School at Siuslaw High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM PT on December 8

6:15 PM PT on December 8 Location: Florence, OR

Florence, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Mohawk High School at Elkton Charter School

Game Time: 6:50 PM PT on December 8

6:50 PM PT on December 8 Location: Elkton, OR

Elkton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Crosspoint Christian School at Crow High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 8

7:00 PM PT on December 8 Location: Eugene, OR

Eugene, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Henley High School at Marist Catholic High School

Game Time: 8:30 PM PT on December 8

8:30 PM PT on December 8 Location: Eugene, OR

Eugene, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Santiam Christian High School at Junction City High School