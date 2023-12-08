Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lane County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:36 AM PST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Lane County, Oregon today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Lane County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gladstone High School at Cottage Grove High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Eugene, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Valley High School at Siuslaw High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Florence, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mohawk High School at Elkton Charter School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Elkton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crosspoint Christian School at Crow High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Eugene, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Henley High School at Marist Catholic High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Eugene, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Santiam Christian High School at Junction City High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Junction City, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
