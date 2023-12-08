Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Lincoln County, Oregon today? We have what you need here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lincoln County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Klamath Union High School at Newport High School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 8
  • Location: Junction City, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.