If you live in Linn County, Oregon and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Linn County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Weston-McEwen High School at Santiam Junior Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 8

7:00 PM PT on December 8 Location: Mill City, OR

Mill City, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Eagle Point High School at West Albany High School