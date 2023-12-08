Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:36 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Marion County, Oregon today, we've got the information here.
Marion County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Salem High School at Lakeridge High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Lake Oswego, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sprague High School at McKay High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Salem, OR
- Conference: 6A Mountain Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western Christian School at Bandon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Bandon, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Marion High School at Phoenix High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Phoenix, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
