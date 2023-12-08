The Dallas Mavericks (12-8) take on the Portland Trail Blazers (6-14) as 7.5-point favorites on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSSW.

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSSW

ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 115 - Trail Blazers 112

Trail Blazers vs Mavericks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 7.5)

Trail Blazers (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-3.3)

Mavericks (-3.3) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



Under (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.8

Both the Mavericks and the Trail Blazers have covered the spread 50% of the time this year, resulting in a 10-10-0 ATS record for the Mavs and a 10-10-0 tally for the Blazers.

Portland covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point underdog or more 53.8% of the time. That's more often than Dallas covers as a favorite of 7.5 or more (50%).

Dallas' games have gone over the total 70% of the time this season (14 out of 20), which is more often than Portland's games have (eight out of 20).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Mavericks are 11-4, a better record than the Trail Blazers have posted (6-14) as moneyline underdogs.

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

Offensively, the Trail Blazers are the worst team in the league (105.2 points per game). Defensively, they are 12th (111.8 points allowed per game).

On the boards, Portland is third-worst in the NBA in rebounds (40.6 per game). It is fourth-worst in rebounds allowed (45.9 per game).

The Trail Blazers are worst in the NBA in assists (22 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, Portland is fourth-worst in the league in committing them (15.2 per game). But it is best in forcing them (16.2 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Trail Blazers are 23rd in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (11.4). They are second-worst in 3-point percentage at 33.8%.

