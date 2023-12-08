Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Multnomah County, Oregon today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Multnomah County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Oakland High School at Centennial High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM PT on December 8

4:00 PM PT on December 8 Location: Gresham, OR

Gresham, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Oregon Episcopal School at Radford High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM PT on December 8

5:00 PM PT on December 8 Location: Tualatin, OR

Tualatin, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Roosevelt High School at Tualatin High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 8

5:30 PM PT on December 8 Location: Gresham, OR

Gresham, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Westview High School at Oregon City High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 8

6:30 PM PT on December 8 Location: Oregon City, OR

Oregon City, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin High School at Liberty High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 8

7:00 PM PT on December 8 Location: Hillsboro, OR

Hillsboro, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Reynolds High School at Dallas High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 8

7:00 PM PT on December 8 Location: Dallas, OR

Dallas, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Glencoe High School at McDaniel High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 8

7:00 PM PT on December 8 Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Grant High School at Barlow High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 8

7:00 PM PT on December 8 Location: Gresham, OR

Gresham, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Delphian School at Portland Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 8

7:00 PM PT on December 8 Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunset High School at Gresham High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 8

7:00 PM PT on December 8 Location: Gresham, OR

Gresham, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Jefferson High School - Portland at La Salle Catholic College Preparatory

Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on December 8

7:15 PM PT on December 8 Location: Milwaukie, OR

Milwaukie, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Vernonia High School at Catlin Gabel School