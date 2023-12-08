Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Multnomah County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:34 AM PST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Multnomah County, Oregon today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Multnomah County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oakland High School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Gresham, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oregon Episcopal School at Radford High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Tualatin, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roosevelt High School at Tualatin High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Gresham, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westview High School at Oregon City High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Oregon City, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin High School at Liberty High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Hillsboro, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reynolds High School at Dallas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Dallas, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glencoe High School at McDaniel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grant High School at Barlow High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Gresham, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Delphian School at Portland Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunset High School at Gresham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Gresham, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson High School - Portland at La Salle Catholic College Preparatory
- Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Milwaukie, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vernonia High School at Catlin Gabel School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
