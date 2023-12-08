Friday's game features the Oregon Ducks (4-3) and the Idaho Vandals (4-3) clashing at Matthew Knight Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 68-56 win for heavily favored Oregon according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on December 8.

The Ducks are coming off of a 71-51 loss to Baylor in their last game on Sunday.

Oregon vs. Idaho Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Oregon vs. Idaho Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 68, Idaho 56

Other Pac-12 Predictions

Oregon Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Ducks took down the Grand Canyon Antelopes 64-56 on November 16.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Oregon is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories, but also tied for the 14th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Ducks are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most wins.

Oregon 2023-24 Best Wins

64-56 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 102) on November 16

81-48 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 158) on November 6

76-47 on the road over Nevada (No. 172) on November 21

86-60 at home over UAPB (No. 214) on November 8

Oregon Leaders

Grace Vanslooten: 16 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.3 STL, 43.7 FG%

16 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.3 STL, 43.7 FG% Phillipina Kyei: 11.3 PTS, 10 REB, 50 FG%

11.3 PTS, 10 REB, 50 FG% Chance Gray: 12.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.1 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (12-for-43)

12.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.1 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (12-for-43) Sofia Bell: 10.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.5 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43)

10.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.5 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43) Sarah Rambus: 6.3 PTS, 45 FG%

Oregon Performance Insights

The Ducks have a +6 scoring differential, putting up 66.9 points per game (176th in college basketball) and allowing 66 (215th in college basketball).

