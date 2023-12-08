The Portland Trail Blazers (5-12) square off against the Dallas Mavericks (11-6) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV:

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Jerami Grant puts up 23.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made treys per game.

Deandre Ayton puts up 13.3 points, 11.1 boards and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Shaedon Sharpe averages 16.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest, shooting 39.1% from the floor and 31.9% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Malcolm Brogdon averages 18.3 points, 6.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Jabari Walker averages 7.2 points, 4.4 boards and 0.6 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic generates 31.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game for the Mavericks.

On a per-game basis, Kyrie Irving gets the Mavericks 24.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Tim Hardaway Jr. gets the Mavericks 16.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while delivering 0.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

The Mavericks are getting 8.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Dereck Lively this season.

The Mavericks are receiving 9.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Grant Williams this season.

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison

Trail Blazers Mavericks 104.8 Points Avg. 119.5 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 118.1 43.4% Field Goal % 47.1% 33.5% Three Point % 37.4%

