The Dallas Mavericks (12-8) square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (6-14) as 7.5-point favorites on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSSW. The point total in the matchup is set at 227.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -7.5 227.5

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

Portland has played four games this season that have gone over 227.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Portland's contests this season is 217, 10.5 fewer points than this game's point total.

Portland is 10-10-0 against the spread this year.

The Trail Blazers have come away with six wins in the 20 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Portland has a record of 3-9, a 25% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +240 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Portland has a 29.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Trail Blazers vs Mavericks Additional Info

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 15 75% 119.7 224.9 117 228.8 233.5 Trail Blazers 4 20% 105.2 224.9 111.8 228.8 223.0

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

Portland has gone 3-7 over its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Trail Blazers have hit the over three times.

This year, Portland is 2-5-0 at home against the spread (.286 winning percentage). On the road, it is 8-5-0 ATS (.615).

The Trail Blazers put up an average of 105.2 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 117 the Mavericks give up to opponents.

Portland has put together a 2-0 ATS record and a 1-1 overall record in games it scores more than 117 points.

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Trail Blazers and Mavericks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Trail Blazers 10-10 7-6 8-12 Mavericks 10-10 1-1 14-6

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Trail Blazers Mavericks 105.2 Points Scored (PG) 119.7 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 5 2-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-7 1-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 11-5 111.8 Points Allowed (PG) 117 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 9-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-0 6-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-0

