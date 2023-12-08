Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Dallas Mavericks (12-8) square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (6-14) as 7.5-point favorites on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSSW. The point total in the matchup is set at 227.5.
Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-7.5
|227.5
Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats
- Portland has played four games this season that have gone over 227.5 combined points scored.
- The average over/under for Portland's contests this season is 217, 10.5 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Portland is 10-10-0 against the spread this year.
- The Trail Blazers have come away with six wins in the 20 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Portland has a record of 3-9, a 25% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +240 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Portland has a 29.4% chance of walking away with the win.
Trail Blazers vs Mavericks Additional Info
Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mavericks
|15
|75%
|119.7
|224.9
|117
|228.8
|233.5
|Trail Blazers
|4
|20%
|105.2
|224.9
|111.8
|228.8
|223.0
Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends
- Portland has gone 3-7 over its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Trail Blazers have hit the over three times.
- This year, Portland is 2-5-0 at home against the spread (.286 winning percentage). On the road, it is 8-5-0 ATS (.615).
- The Trail Blazers put up an average of 105.2 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 117 the Mavericks give up to opponents.
- Portland has put together a 2-0 ATS record and a 1-1 overall record in games it scores more than 117 points.
Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Trail Blazers
|10-10
|7-6
|8-12
|Mavericks
|10-10
|1-1
|14-6
Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Point Insights
|Trail Blazers
|Mavericks
|105.2
|119.7
|30
|5
|2-0
|9-7
|1-1
|11-5
|111.8
|117
|12
|21
|9-6
|4-0
|6-9
|4-0
