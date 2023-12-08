Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Injury Report Today - December 8
The Portland Trail Blazers (6-14) have four players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to take on the Dallas Mavericks (12-8) on Friday, December 8 at Moda Center, with the opening tip at 10:00 PM ET.
The Trail Blazers are coming off of a 110-106 loss to the Warriors in their last outing on Wednesday. Anfernee Simons totaled 28 points, one rebound and four assists for the Trail Blazers.
Trail Blazers vs Mavericks Additional Info
Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Robert Williams III
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|6.8
|6.3
|0.8
|Jerami Grant
|PF
|Questionable
|Concussion
|22.1
|3.8
|2.2
|Deandre Ayton
|C
|Questionable
|Knee
|12.9
|10.8
|1.6
|Ishmail Wainright
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|0
|0
|0
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today
Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber: Out (Toe), Josh Green: Questionable (Elbow), Grant Williams: Questionable (Knee)
Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSSW
